Dragons on TV Friday & Saturday on Dayton's CW

DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13 will be televised live on Dayton's CW from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Both telecasts will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Dragons battle the South Bend Cubs, the High-A affiliates of the Chicago Cubs, on both dates.

These broadcasts are part of a 2024 Dragons television package, presented by AES Ohio. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. On Friday, the Oakwood High School Choir will perform the national anthem. On Saturday, the national anthem will be performed by Miamisburg High School Symphonic Choir.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator on Friday while Mike Vander Woude, the voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will be Saturday's color commentator.

Additional upcoming telecasts include July 27 as well as August 9, 10, 23, 24, and 30.

Tom Nichols returns for his 17th year with the Dragons and 37th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 2024 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana. Nichols will be inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame in November based on his career in baseball broadcasting.

Jack Pohl has worked with Nichols on Dragons telecasts since 2016. He has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Mike Vander Woude was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the past 10 seasons. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

