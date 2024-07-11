Rotondo Extends On-Base Streak in Style, Chiefs Win 4-2

July 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - Chris Rotondo wasted no time pushing his on-base streak to 27 games on Wednesday. His two-run homer in the first inning advanced the streak and set the tone in a 4-2 Peoria win over Quad Cities.

The Chiefs did much of their damage in the game's opening inning, hitting for the cycle in the first. Alex Iadisernia led off the game with a triple to deep right field and was promptly scored by Brody Moore, who laced a single into left field to make it 1-0. After Leonardo Bernal reached on a dropped third strike, Rotondo's home run extended the lead to 3-0. For Rotondo, the 27-game on-base streak is tied for the longest streak in the Midwest League this season, and is the longest by a Chiefs batter since Stefan Trosclair's 36-gamer in 2017.

Quad Cities, meanwhile, did all of their scoring in the first. After a lead-off walk, Carter Jensen cracked a two-run homer of his own to make it 3-2.

From there, Peoria starter Hancel Rincon settled in. The right-hander allowed just two more hits the rest of the way. Rincon kept the lead in tow and departed after five innings. His eight strikeouts were a season high and tied a career high. Rincon was the winner on Wednesday, his sixth of the year.

Peoria's lone insurance tally came in the top of the fifth inning. With runners at first and second, Tre Richardson and Joshua Baez executed a double steal to move up to second and third with no one out. An Iadisernia sac fly bolstered the lead to 4-2.

The Peoria bullpen covered the rest of the ballgame and did so with minimal drama. Tanner Jacobson entered in the sixth and whiffed six Quad Cities batters over three scoreless innings. The Bandits placed the tying run at second with one out in the seventh, but Jacobson punched out Jack Pineda and retired Jensen via a groundout to depart the inning unscathed. Dionys Rodriguez worked around a walk in the ninth to lock down his second save of the season.

With the victory, Peoria claimed its fourth win in a row and improved to 10-7 in the season's second half.

Brycen Mautz is the probable starter for Peoria on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 at Modern Woodmen Park.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.