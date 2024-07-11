Bullpen Shines in Quad Cities' Sixth-Straight Loss

July 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits received 4.2-scoreless innings from their bullpen on Wednesday, but fell to the Peoria Chiefs 4-2 at Modern Woodmen Park.

After an over 90-minute rain delay, both lineups came out swinging, with Peoria jumping in front against Henry Williams during the second at bat of the game when Brody Moore plated Alex Iadisernia's leadoff triple with an RBI-single.

Two batters later, after Leonardo Bernal reached safely on a dropped third-strike, Chris Rotondo extended Peoria's lead to 3-0 and his Midwest League-best on-base streak to 27 games with a two-run homer.

Quad Cities then responded in the bottom half of the opening frame against Hancel Rincon, immediately shirking the deficit to one on Carter Jensen's two-run blast, his tenth of the season and his second in as many games.

Despite their initial struggles, both starters settled in and rattled off three-straight scoreless frames. Peoria was next to strike though and tagged Williams for a fourth tally on Iadisernia's sacrifice-fly in the fifth.

That run would be the final of the game and the final allowed by Williams, who gave way to Chazz Martinez. The left-hander proceeded with a season-high 2.2-scoreless innings, plus a season-high five strikeouts to help keep Peoria's lead at 4-2.

After Martinez, Chase Isbell and Ben Sears followed suit, each tossing a scoreless frame to close out the game.

While Rincon departed after his sixth-straight 5.0-inning start- which included a career-high eight strikeouts- but it proved no help to Quad Cities' bats, which mustered just three total base runners over the last 4.0 innings of the contest, as Chiefs' relievers Tanner Jacobson (3.0 IP, 6 SO, hold) and Dionys Rodriguez (1.0 IP, save) shut the door on the Bandits' sixth-straight loss.

Rincon (6-5) took home his first win in three starts against Quad Cities, while Williams (2-4) took his second-straight loss to the Chiefs, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.

The River Bandits return to action tomorrow night and send Hunter Patteson (0-2, 9.26) to the mound opposite Peoria's Brycen Mautz (0-10, 6.34). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

