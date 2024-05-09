Kernels Crush Cubs 8-1 in Five Innings, Dinkelman Becomes Cedar Rapids' Winningest Manager in Modern Era

South Bend, IN - Cedar Rapids scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in an 8-1 win over South Bend in a five-inning rain-shortened game Thursday night. The win is the 317th for Kernels Manager Brian Dinkelman, who, with the victory, became the winningest manager in Cedar Rapids' modern franchise history.

After scoring 22 runs across the first two games of the series, it didn't take long for the Kernels to get on the board Thursday. After a strikeout to begin the game, four straight Kernels singles by Ricardo Olivar, Rubel Cespedes, Danny De Andrade and Jay Harry scored a pair of runs to put Cedar Rapids on top 2-0. The next batter, Agustin Ruiz, extended the lead to 3-0 with an RBI groundout.

In the second, Keoni Cavaco crushed his second home run in as many games, a solo shot right, to extend the edge to 4-0.

In the third, Cespedes walked to begin the inning, and after he stole second, he scored on a Ruiz RBI single to put the Kernels up 5-0.

Trailing 5-0, South Bend scored for the first time in the bottom of the third. Brett Bateman and Reivaj Garcia singled to start the inning, and Yohendrick Pinango scored the Cubs' first run with an RBI single to make it 5-1.

Cedar Rapids got that run back and then some when it struck for three more runs in the fourth. With one out, Cavaco ripped a single through the right side, and a Luke Keaschall base hit put two on. After a groundout, Cespedes crushed a two-run triple to extend the lead to 7-1, and De Andrade drove him home with a single to make it 8-1, the score that would be the final after rain ended the contest after just five innings.

On the mound, Andrew Morris picked up his second win of the season. The right-hander allowed just one run over five innings, collecting four strikeouts while leaving eight Cubs on base.

Cedar Rapids has taken two of the first three games in the series in South Bend and improves to 17-12 on the season. Game four of the series is set for tomorrow at 6:05 with Darren Bowen on the mound for the Kernels opposite Drew Gray.

