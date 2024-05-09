Chiefs Score Late, Take Down Sky Carp

May 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp fell just short of their fourth straight victory Thursday night, losing 4-3 to the Chiefs at ABC Supply Stadium.

It was a back-and-forth affair that was decided by an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning by the Chiefs.

The Sky Carp received another solid pitching performance. Cade Gibson went six innings and allowed three runs, while Edgar Sanchez, Tyler Eckberg and Xavier Meachem all went one inning without allowing an earned run.

Yiddi Cappe had a terrific night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks. Cappe tied the game with a two-out single in the sixth inning. Cam Barstad and Johnny Olmstead also each banged out a pair of hits for the Sky Carp.

Twice the home team rallied back from deficits only to see the Chiefs respond with a run to go back in front.

GAME NOTABLES

The crowd took full advantage of Thirsty Thursday, with the vocal gathering enjoying discounted beverages all evening long.

Xavier Meachem made his Sky Carp debut a memorable one as he struck out the side in the ninth inning.

Sky Carp manager Billy Gardner Jr. and center fielder Mark Coley were ejected following a disputed groundout to end the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Sky Carp fell to 14-4 at ABC Supply Stadium.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Chiefs at Sky Carp

WHEN: Friday, 6:35 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit.

TICKETS: Available online at www.skycarp.com or at the Sky Carp box office which reopens on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com or the Big Radio app.

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MLB.tv.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.