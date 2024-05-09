Dickey's Slam Powers Bandits Over Rattlers
May 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday and rode Jared Dickey's grand slam and five RBIs to an 8-1 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park.
Despite falling behind 1-0 on Luke Adams' solo shot in the second, the Bandits jumped on Rattlers' starter Will Rudy in the fourth en route to eight-unanswered runs. Brett Squires tied the game with an RBI single, while Dickey picked up his first RBI on a go-ahead double down the left-field line.
The next inning, Joseph Hernandez replaced Rudy after the right-hander allowed the bases to load with one out. After walking Squires, Kale Emshoff drove in a run with a single before Dickey cleared the bases with Quad Cities' first grand slam of the season and the outfielder's first as a professional.
Not to be outdone, Squires homered for the third time in two games and tacked on another tally in the seventh with his team-leading seventh homer of the season- a solo shot off Jake Polancic.
While the bats racked up eight runs on 10 hits, Steven Zobac and Ryan Ramsey handled all the pitching duties for Quad Cities, with Zobac (2-1) earning the win allowing one run over a 5.0-inning start and Ramsey tossing 4.0-scoreless in a piggyback start for his third save of the year.
Rudy (1-2) was saddled with the loss for Wisconsin, surrendering four runs on six hits and three walks in 4.1 frames.
Quad Cities will look to even the series at two wins apiece on Friday, as they will send Frank Mozzicato (1-1, 0.95) to the bump against the Rattlers' Yujanyer Herrera (0-0, 0.00). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2024
- Dickey's Slam Powers Bandits Over Rattlers - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Chiefs Score Late, Take Down Sky Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- Chiefs Snap Skid Behind Harris' Mad Dash - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels Take Rain Shortened Five-Inning Game 8-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Crush Cubs 8-1 in Five Innings, Dinkelman Becomes Cedar Rapids' Winningest Manager in Modern Era - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- West Michigan Doubles-up on Fort Wayne , 6-3 - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Big Blast Sends Bandits Past Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Power Past Lugnuts 5-3, Newell and Gelof Homer - Great Lakes Loons
- Gelof HR Lifts Loons over Lugs, 5-3 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Gold Is Grand in 6-3 'Caps Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Game 3 of Dragons-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain - Lake County Captains
- Dragons Postponed by Rain in Lake County on Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: May 9 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 14-19 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:35 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Dickey's Slam Powers Bandits Over Rattlers
- Squires Homers Twice, Bandits Drop Second-Straight to Wisconsin
- Roccaforte's Early Blast Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Rattlers
- Beloit Walks off Quad Cities in Extras to Take Series
- Two-Out Runs Elevate Bandits over Birds