Dickey's Slam Powers Bandits Over Rattlers

May 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday and rode Jared Dickey's grand slam and five RBIs to an 8-1 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park.

Despite falling behind 1-0 on Luke Adams' solo shot in the second, the Bandits jumped on Rattlers' starter Will Rudy in the fourth en route to eight-unanswered runs. Brett Squires tied the game with an RBI single, while Dickey picked up his first RBI on a go-ahead double down the left-field line.

The next inning, Joseph Hernandez replaced Rudy after the right-hander allowed the bases to load with one out. After walking Squires, Kale Emshoff drove in a run with a single before Dickey cleared the bases with Quad Cities' first grand slam of the season and the outfielder's first as a professional.

Not to be outdone, Squires homered for the third time in two games and tacked on another tally in the seventh with his team-leading seventh homer of the season- a solo shot off Jake Polancic.

While the bats racked up eight runs on 10 hits, Steven Zobac and Ryan Ramsey handled all the pitching duties for Quad Cities, with Zobac (2-1) earning the win allowing one run over a 5.0-inning start and Ramsey tossing 4.0-scoreless in a piggyback start for his third save of the year.

Rudy (1-2) was saddled with the loss for Wisconsin, surrendering four runs on six hits and three walks in 4.1 frames.

Quad Cities will look to even the series at two wins apiece on Friday, as they will send Frank Mozzicato (1-1, 0.95) to the bump against the Rattlers' Yujanyer Herrera (0-0, 0.00). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

