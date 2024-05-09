Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:35 PM at Lake County)

May 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, May 9, 2024 l Game # 30

Classic Auto Group Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-17) at Lake County Captains (18-11)

RH Johnathan Harmon (0-2, 6.00) vs. RH Trenton Denholm (2-0, 3.20)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday : Lake County 8, Dayton 1. Four Lake County pitchers combined to limit the Dragons to four hits. The Captains took command with a four-run fourth inning as they built a 6-1 lead. The Captains hit two home runs accounting for five of their eight runs.

Current Series (May 7-12 at Lake County) : Dayton is 0-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .197 batting average (12 for 61); 3.0 runs/game (6 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 9.00 ERA (16 IP, 16 ER); 3 errors.

Transactions : Starting pitcher Rhett Lowder has been promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. Lowder, the Reds first round draft pick in 2023, made five starts for the Dragons, going 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA. The Dragons received relief pitcher Andrew Moore from Chattanooga. Moore is a hard-thrower who reached 100 mph with his fastball with the Dragons late in the 2023 season. On Tuesday, the Dragons received reliever Vin Timpanelli from Chattanooga and placed reliever John Murphy on the Development List.

Player Notes

Entering Wednesday's games, Jay Allen II led the MWL in OPS at 1.194 and batting average at .387. However, after Wednesday's games, Allen temporarily dropped below the minimum number of required plate appearances to qualify for league leadership (Allen missed 11 games with a knee injury in April). Allen has hit six home runs in 17 games played this season, one off the league lead (two homers below his career total entering this season in 141 games). In his last eight games, Allen is 15 for 31 (.484) with three home runs, six RBI, 10 runs scored, and five stolen bases. Allen has improved his contact rate dramatically in 2024, and when he has made contact, he has improved his production rate. From 2023 to 2024, Allen's strikeout rate has improved from 38 % to 18%, and his BABIP (batting average on balls in play) has improved from .154 to .387.

Cam Collier has been named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. In the month, he batted .298 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 20 games, posting a .933 OPS. Collier is tied for the lead in the MWL in home runs (7) and ranks second in RBI (28).

Leo Balcazar over his last eight games is batting .382 (13 for 34) with two doubles and five RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Friday, May 10 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.70) at Lake County RH Jake Miller (2-2, 4.58)

Saturday, May 11 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.29) at Lake County RH Austin Peterson (4-1, 2.08)

Sunday, May 12 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (1-1, 3.98) at Lake County LH Parker Messick (2-2, 2.59)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

