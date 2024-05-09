Kernels Take Rain Shortened Five-Inning Game 8-1

South Bend, IN - Due to wet field conditions after constant rain in the early part of Thursday night's game between the South Bend Cubs and Cedar Rapids Kernels, the rest of the game following the 5th inning was washed away. Cedar Rapids defeated the Cubs 8-1 in the rain shortened affair.

The Kernels have now won two of the first three games this week in Downtown South Bend. They used five singles in the 1st inning to their advantage to score three runs off the bat, plus a home run from Keoni Cavaco. He has now homered on back-to-back dates,

At the plate for South Bend, Brett Bateman extended his on-base streak to 15 straight games. Yohendrick Pinango is also at a 15-game hitting streak, with an RBI single tonight. Pinango has also been on base in 23 straight games. As well, Reivaj Garcia is up to a 10-game hitting streak, and 12 games in a row on base.

South Bend and Cedar Rapids will get together again on Friday night at 7:05 PM. Left-hander Drew Gray is the expected starter for the Cubs.

