Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 14-19

May 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers welcome you to their six-game set against the Beloit Sky Carp from May 14 through 19. The series features great baseball, lots of fun, and a Garrett Mitchell bobblehead giveaway to close out the series on a Brewers Sunday.

The Garrett Mitchell Bobblehead presented by Pepsi is part of The Freshmen series of bobbleheads that are being given away by the Timber Rattlers in 2024. Guarantee that you will receive your Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer, Brice Turang, and Jackson Chourio bobbleheads by purchasing a special ticket package at this link .

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand against the Sky Carp by using this link .

TUESDAY, MAY 14 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: A Bang for Your Buck Night starts the series. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance in 2024.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 at 12:10pm; FOX 11 Weather Day; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Shall we talk about the weather? Area school groups are invited to the game to learn the difference between a watch and a warning, between cumulus and cumulonimbus, and what conditions make for severe weather during a presentation by the FOX 11 Weather Team. Fans age 55 and older may purchase a Silver Foxes Special for this game, too. That is a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, MAY 16 at 6:40pm; Capital Credit Union Slide Baseball Giveaway; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The first 500 fans to attend this game will receive a baseball from Capital Credit Union that celebrates the slide at the ballpark. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, MAY 17 at 6:40pm; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and 95.9 KISS-FM: Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and 95.9 KISS-FM after the Rattlers and Sky Carp are done playing their game.

SATURDAY, MAY 18 at 1:10pm; Building Blocks Day; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer and 95.9 KISS-FM: Celebrate the building blocks that can build just about anything you can imagine. There will be some completed projects on display to give you some ideas for your future builds. Kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer and 95.9 KISS-FM.

SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 1:10pm; Garrett Mitchell Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Pepsi; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: The Freshmen series of bobbleheads begins with this Garrett Mitchell collectable courtesy of Pepsi for the first 1,000 fans. This is also a Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan and Timber Rattlers players are set to wear their 2024 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps. Catch on the Field is presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm to allow fans to get on the outfield - weather permitting - to play catch. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season , mini-plan , flex packages , and individual game tickets for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.