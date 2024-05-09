Game 3 of Dragons-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain

May 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Tonight's third game of a scheduled six-game between the Lake County Captains (18-11) and the Dayton Dragons (12-17) has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday, May 10. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Lake County will be celebrating Science is Cool Night at Classic Auto Group Park on Friday.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged at the box office for any 2024 regular-season home game.

Both games will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

