TinCaps Game Information: May 9 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

May 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-19) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (13-16)

Thursday, May 9 | 6:05 p.m. | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, MI

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Carlos Marcano

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Whitecaps, 4-0. Homer Bush Jr. and Nerwilian Cedeño both had 2 hits.

COMING UP: The TinCaps will play 12 home games over 13 days beginning Tuesday. Upcoming homestand highlights include Love & Roses Night on Friday the 17th and Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday the 18th.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic concludes today with a doubleheader: Homestead High School vs. Carroll and Leo vs. Columbia City... Last week New Haven played Woodland and Northrop took on North Side... Tuesday saw matchups between Wayne and South Side, and Snider versus Blackhawk Christian.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 1 was decided by more than 3 runs... In all now, the 'Caps have played 10 one-run games (most in Midwest League), 7 two-run games, and 2 three-run games... The TinCaps have played 5 extra-inning games, too (also most in MWL).

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 18 errors, the 3rd fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 3rd in caught stealing % at 27% (the league average is 21%). Ethan Salas and Anthony Vilar are 6th in the circuit having each thrown out 6 runners trying to steal... As a team, Fort Wayne's 8 outfield assists lead the league. Individually, Kai Murphy leads the league with 5 of them.

KAI MURPHY: 10 doubles, 2nd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

HOMER BUSH JR: 13 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: .228 BABIP is 3rd lowest in MWL.

HBP: 4x, Homer Bush Jr. and Nik McClaughry - 6th most in MWL.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their 10 wins.

BASEBALL HISTORY: On May 4, 1871, the Fort Wayne Kekiongas played the Cleveland Forest Citys in the first ever professional baseball league game. The game, played at present-day Camp Allen Park just outside of Downtown Fort Wayne, marked the start of the National Association, which later became the National League. Fort Wayne won, 2-0, led by starting pitcher Bobby Mathews... On May 6, 1927, the Yankees played an exhibition game against the Lincoln Lifers semi-pro team at League Park in Fort Wayne (where Headwaters Park is now downtown). New York was in between traveling from Washington D.C. to Chicago. The exhibition was tied, 3-3, through 9 innings until Babe Ruth hit a 2-run homer in the 10thto lead the Yankees to a 5-3 win in front of a crowd of more than 3,000... Tony Gwynn was born on this day in 1960. Gwynn and the Padres twice visited Fort Wayne for exhibition games (May 13, 1999 and April 27, 2001).

