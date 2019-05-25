Kela Added to Tribe 'Pen on MLB Rehab

May 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that relief pitcher Keone Kela is joining the Tribe on a major league rehab assignment beginning tonight in Columbus. Kela becomes the ninth player to join Indy on a rehab this season. The 2018 Tribe had just six players appear for them on rehab assignments.

Kela, 26, made 14 appearances out of Pittsburgh's bullpen this year, going 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA (6er/11.2ip) and .239 average against (11-for-46). He converted 24-of-25 save opportunities with the Rangers last summer before joining the Buccos and serving as Felipe Vazquez's primary setup man. He logged a 2.93 ERA (5er/15.1ip) and held batters to a .182 clip (10-for-58) in 16 games for the Pirates last year.

Kela was acquired by the Pirates from Texas on July 31, 2018 in exchange for two prospects, left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn and infielder Sherten Apostel. The Rangers originally selected Kela in the 12th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Everett Community College in Washington.

Additional moves were made by Pittsburgh today directly affecting Indy's roster. Right-hander Rookie Davis had his contract selected by the Pirates, right-handed reliever Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled and right-hander Pedro Vasquez was transferred to Indy from Double-A Altoona.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.