Mashers Drop Game to Mud Hens, 18-2

May 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Mashers (18-30) were defeated by the Toledo Mud Hens (18-27) by an 18-2 score at Louisville Slugger Field. Rob Refsnyder went 3-for-5 making tonight his fifth straight game with a hit and second multi-hit game in a row.

The Mashers struck first when Brian O'Grady doubled and Nick Longhi singled to score him from second putting them up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

The Mud Hens got their first run across the board in the third when Danny Woodrow tripled to score Daz Cameron. Cameron went on to score on a groundout from Jeimer Candelario to put them. Toledo then loaded the bases after Harold Castro and Willi Castro had back to back singles and Jake Rogers walked. Victor Reyes cleared the bases with a grand slam to put the Mud Hens up 6-1 in the third.

In the bottom of the fourth for Louisville, Stuart Turner singled to score Aristides Aquino from second to cut the Mud Hens lead to four.

Toledo countered that run when Willi Castro started the top of the fifth with a double and Dustin Peterson homered to score them both. Cameron followed Peterson with a solo shot of his own. Back to back singles from Woodrow and Candelario gave the Mud Hens another run to put them up 10-2.

The Mud Hens tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth when Rogers hit a two-run homer. In the next top inning, Cameron singled, Woodrow walked, and Candelario hit a home run to left-center. A sac fly from Reyes with bases loaded scored Jordy Mercer to extend Toledo's lead to 16-2.

Alberti Chavez came in to pitch for the Mashers in the top of the eighth being the second position player to pitch for Louisville this season after Courtney Hawkins earlier this season. Chavez gave up a single to Woodrow, walked Candelario, and then a single to Jacob Robson that scored Woodrow putting Toledo up by 15.

In the top of the ninth with Chavez still pitching for Louisville, the bases loaded on a walk and two singles, then a walk to Candelario scored Reyes to bring the Mud Hens up 18-2. This 16 run loss is the worst loss for Louisville since May 31, 2014 in a 19-3 loss at Columbus.

For the Mashers, Jackson Stephens (3-3, 5.28) got the loss tossing 2.2 innings, giving up six runs on five hits, and walking two. For the Mud Hens, John Schreiber (1-1, 2.12) got the win pitching an inning, giving up a hit, walking one and striking out one.

Louisville stays at home for game three of the four-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens. First pitch is set for Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. Bats' righty Keury Mella (2-4, 5.20) is set to face Mud Hens' lefty Tyler Alexander (1-5, 7.57).

