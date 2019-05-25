Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Lehigh Valley (6:35 p.m.)

May 25, 2019 | 6:35 p.m. ET | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Game # 45| Away Game # 24

BUFFALO BISONS (19-24, 4th, -5.0 North) at LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (24-20, 2nd, -0.5 North)

RHP Turner Larkins (NR) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (2-1, 5.64)

Today's Game

The Bisons take on the IronPigs in the second game of their four-game series. Lehigh Valley has had Buffalo's number so far this season winning both of the previous series played. They will look to even up the series one a piece after the Bisons' big win last night. Following this four-game set, Buffalo returns home for a series against the Syracuse Mets.

Last Game: BUF 15, LHV 8

The Bisons started the second half of their road trip in Lehigh Valley on Friday night, coming out swinging. Buffalo piled up 19 hits and scoring 15 runs to beat the Iron Pigs. Both are season highs for Buffalo. The team relied on Alen Hanson last night, he collected 6 RBI with 2 HR in the win. Five different Bisons' starters had three hit efforts.

Lehigh Valley (3-4)

The Bisons and the IronPigs have met twice this year already and Lehigh Valley has taken both series wins. Buffalo will look to secure their second series win on this road trip. The teams will meet again in June back in the Nickel City 6/7-6/9.

Today's Starter

Turner Larkins makes the first Triple-A start of his career after being assigned to Buffalo from Class-A Dunedin. Larinks started five games for Dunedin, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.25 ERA. In his last start in the Florida State League, he pitched six innings allowing no runs, four hits and striking out five against the St. Lucie Mets.

Alen Hanson

Alen Hanson had a big night last night in Lehigh as he finished the game 3-5 with six total RBIs. He blasted two homeruns to

help the Bisons cap off the big 15 run game. This now bumps his season totals to seven RBIs and two home runs.

Andy Burns

Andy Burns continued swinging a hot bat last night as he finished 3-5 as well as adding three RBIs to his total. Burns extended his hitting streak to seven games with last night's efforts. He is batting .500 during this strecth and continues to produce for the Bisons this year.

Transactions

Prior to Friday night's game a host of roster moves were made. INF Cavan Biggio's contract was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays, while INF/OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and LHP Thomas Pannone were recalled by Toronto. INF Richard Urena and OF Billy McKinney were optioned to the Herd, and RHP Turner Larkins was promoted from Dunedin (A-Adv) in corresponding moves.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (20-31) dropped their first game of their three-game series at home against San Diego 6-3. With his promotion to the Big Leagues, Cavan Biggio joined Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to became the first sons of MLB Hall of Famers to appear in the lineup together in MLB history. The Blue Jays look to even up their series against the Padres today, with a 3:07 p.m. first pitch at Rogers Centre.

