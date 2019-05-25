Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (26-19) at Columbus Clippers (27-19)

The Indians look to get back in the win column after having their seven-game road winning streak snapped last night in a 15-9 defeat.

Location: Huntington Park

First Pitch: 2:05 p.m. ET

Game #46 / Road #23: Indianapolis Indians (26-19) at Columbus Clippers (27-19)

Probables: RHP Luis Escobar (0-0, 3.38) vs. RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (2-3, 6.17)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians lost for just the third time in their last 14 games as Columbus evened the series at a game apiece with a 15-9 triumph over the Tribe on Saturday night. The Indians overcame an early 3-0 deficit with six unaswered runs, including a go-ahead, three-run blast off the bat of Jose Osuna. The hometown Clippers answered Indy's four-run fifth with an eight-run bottom half, highlighted by an Eric Stamets grand slam that pushed Columbus' lead to 11-6. They added one run in the sixth and three more in the seventh before Osuna cleared the bases with a three-run double in the ninth to cap the scoring. Keone Kela started for Indy and gave up three earned runs. Pedro Vasquez (L, 0-1) took the loss in his Triple-A debut for Indy, allowing eight earned runs on six hits in 3.1 innings pitched.

TODAY: For a second straight day, Indy has had its starter scratched. Last night Rookie Davis was scratched and had his contract selected. Today, Mitch Keller has been scratched in place of RHP Luis Escobar (0-0, 3.38). The 22-year-old Escobar started during his last appearance, holding the Tides to no runs over 3.0 innings before handing over to the bullpen. He will face righty Shao-Ching Chiang (2-3, 6.17), who is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA (6er/11.2ip) in two starts against Indy this season.

OSUNA'S CAREER NIGHT: Jose Osuna tied a career high with six RBI in last night's defeat. His only other six-RBI performance came on Aug. 22, 2015 with Double-A Altoona at Bowie. Osuna became the first Tribe player with at least six RBI in a game since Jacob Stallings had a career-high seven on May 31, 2016 vs. Rochester.

CRAIG STILL SMASHING: Will Craig powered his 13th home run of the year over the wall in last night's loss, two shy of matching Kevin Kramer's team-high 15 long balls from the 2018 campaign. Three of Craig's 13 dingers have come against Columbus. He is tied for fourth in the league in home runs and tied for sixth in RBI (33).

KEVIN'S MONTH: Kevin Kramer has hit safely in five consecutive games entering play today thanks to a solo homer in the second inning of last night's ballgame. He leads the team with 15 two-out RBI and did so in 2018 as well with 22 two-out RBI. Kramer is batting .348 (24-for-69) with four homers, nine doubles and 19 RBI in May after hitting just .211 (12-for-57) with one homer, five doubles and four RBI in April. His 19 RBI this month is tied for the second-highest monthly total (also: August 2016) of his career, trailing only June 2018 (23).

NO FREEBIES: Through five games this road trip, Indy pitchers have combined to walk just seven batters while fanning 43. After issuing 113 walks in 214.2 innings pitched in April (4.74bb/9.0ip) -- the second-most walks in the IL -- Indy hurlers have issued a league-low 57 walks in May over 187.0 innings pitched (2.74bb/9.0ip).

SAVE THE DAY: Indianapolis' bullpen has converted a save chance in each of the Tribe's last eight wins and 14 of the last 16 victories overall. The Tribe lead the league in saves converted (19) and save opportunities (27). Twenty of Indy's 26 wins are by three runs or less.

VASQUEZ ROUGHED UP: Pedro Vasquez made his Triple-A debut in relief of Keone Kela last night, and the outing didn't go as planned as Vasquez gave up eight runs on six hits in 3.1 innings pitched to take the loss. The eight runs he surrendered were the second most in his career; he gave up nine earned runs on July 29, 2017 with High-A Bradenton vs. Palm Beach.

100-WINS CLUB: Tribe manager Brian Esposito is one win away from becoming the 26th skipper in franchise history to reach 100 wins. The Indians went 73-67 in his first year at the helm and have a 26-19 record in 2019.

