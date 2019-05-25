PawSox, Red Wings Suspended, Will Play Two Sunday

May 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Pawtucket Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings had their Saturday night matchup suspended in the second inning and will now play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 5:05 p.m. at Frontier Field.

After playing a doubleheader Friday to begin the five-game, four-day series, the PawSox and Red Wings began Saturday's action on time, and the Red Wings grabbed a 6-1 lead thanks to a six-run first inning. As the PawSox took the field for the bottom of the second inning, the game entered a rain delay as torrential rain and thunderstorms rolled through the area.

On Sunday - beginning at 5:05 p.m. - the teams will continue the suspended game in the bottom of the second and will play a full nine-inning game. Then, they'll play a seven-inning game afterward. Monday's series finale is still scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Before the game was suspended, Rochester climbed out to a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a six-hit inning. Pawtucket began to chip away in the top of the second when Sam Travis doubled and scored on an RBI groundout.

On Sunday, radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 5:00 p.m.

Following an eight-game, seven-day road trip, the PawSox return home May 28-June 4 (Tuesday-Tuesday) for a nine-game homestand. On Friday May 31, the first 5,000 fans coming to McCoy Stadium for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Tim Tebow-led Syracuse Mets will receive a collector's edition PawSox Baseball Card Set honoring the World Champion Red Sox. On Saturday June 1 following a 6:15 p.m. game against the Mets, fans will be treated to Hits of the 2000s Post-Game Fireworks. Sunday June 2 will mark the next Sunday Funday at McCoy Stadium, where fans can play catch in the outfield grass before the game and run the bases afterward.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

International League Stories from May 25, 2019

