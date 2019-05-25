Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (26-18) at Columbus Clippers (26-19)

The Indians have won 11 of their last 13 overall, including seven straight on the road.

Location: Huntington Park

First Pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Game #45 / Road #22: Indianapolis Indians (26-18) at Columbus Clippers (26-19)

Probables: RHP Pedro Vasquez (Triple-A debut) vs. RHP Asher Wojciechowski (3-1, 2.85)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Indianapolis prevailed in another close ballgame, using a two-out, two-run double by Kevin Kramer in the eighth inning to sneak past Columbus, 3-1. Richard Rodriguez recorded the final six outs, including three strikeouts, to notch his first save in two tries with Indy. Dario Agrazal (6.0ip, 5h, 1r, 1er, 0bb, 4k) and Michael Peoples (7.0ip, 7h, 1r, 1er, 1bb, 4k) dueled for most of the night. The Tribe grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Nick Franklin double play that followed consecutive singles by JB Shuck and Pablo Reyes. Bobby Bradley brought the Clippers even with a solo homer in the fourth, Agrazal's lone mistake in another impressive outing. Agrazal surrendered a leadoff single in the seventh inning, but Tyler Lyons (W, 2-0) stranded the baserunner with three strikeouts. Josh D. Smith (L, 5-1) suffered the loss, leaving Mitch Keller as the only IL pitcher with a perfect 5-0 record.

TONIGHT: Right-hander Pedro Vasquez is set to make his Triple-A debut this evening at Columbus. The 23-year-old Dominican went 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA (16er/43.1ip) in nine games (eight starts) for Double-A Altoona. He faced Cleveland's Double-A affiliate Akron twice this year (one start), posting a 3.00 ERA (2er/6.0ip) -- both coming in April. He will face veteran righty Asher Wojciechowski (3-1, 2.85), who has made four career appearances (one start) against Indy all-time, going 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA (5er/10.2ip).

THREE RUNS: Through 44 games this season, the Indians have scored four or more runs 34 times, going 24-10 in those contests. In the 10 games where Indy has scored three or less, the Tribe are just 2-8, the second win coming last night. Indy's only other win this season when scoring three or fewer runs came on April 21 vs. Louisville, a 2-1 victory in 11 innings at The Vic.

NAILBITERS: With last night's narrow win, the Tribe improved to 18-9 in games decided by two runs or less. Indy is 11-6 in one-run games and 7-3 in games decided by two runs. Indy's 11 wins by one run are most in the league; Buffalo, Durham and Charlotte each have nine.

DICKERSON, KELA ON REHABS: OF Corey Dickerson became the eighth player to join Indianapolis on a rehab assignment this year, and the 30-year-old went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts as the designated hitter in his Tribe debut. RHP Keone Kela (R elbow inflammation) has also joined Indy today for a rehab assignment, and he's expected to throw one inning tonight. Kela, 26, is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA (6er/11.2ip) in 14 games for the Pirates this year. His last appearance in Triple-A came came on April 14, 2017 with Round Rock (Rangers) at Omaha (Royals). In 2018, the Indians had a total of six players appear for them on rehab assignments: RHP AJ Schugel, RHP Joe Musgrove, UTIL Sean Rodriguez, INF Jung Ho Kang, LHP Enny Romero and RHP Nick Burdi.

ROOKIE, NEVER GOIN' UP: RHPs Rookie Davis (selected) and Dovydas Neverauskas (recalled) were promoted to Pittsburgh this evening. Davis is set to join Pittsburgh's bullpen as they placed RHP Chris Stratton on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Neverauskas has made three appearances for the Pirates already this year while Davis will be making his Pittsburgh debut.

MAYFLOWER: The Indians began the month of May going 2-5 but now sit with a 13-7 record this month thanks to 11 wins in their last 13 games overall. The 13-7 record is the third-best mark in the IL, trailing only Durham (15-7) and Scranton/WB (14-7). The hot stretch has resulted in Indianapolis taking over first place in the IL West Division by a half game, the first time Indy's been in first since April 17.

COME WHAT MAY: Kevin Kramer delivered another clutch hit in last night's win with a two-out, two-run double on a 1-2 pitch in the eighth inning to put Indy in front for good. He leads the team with 15 two-out RBI and did so in 2018 as well with 22 two-out RBI. Kramer is batting .348 (23-for-66) with three homers, nine doubles and 18 RBI in May after hitting just .211 (12-for-57) with one homer, five doubles and four RBI in April. His 18 RBI this month marks the third-highest monthly total of his career, trailing only June 2018 (23) and August 2016 (19).

WALK THIS WAY: Through four games this road trip, Indy pitchers have combined to walk just four batters while fanning 33. After issuing 113 walks in 214.2 innings pitched in April (4.74bb/9.0ip) -- the second-most walks in the IL -- Indy hurlers have issued a league-low 54 walks in May over 179.0 innings pitched (2.72bb/9.0ip).

SAVE THE DAY: Indianapolis' bullpen has converted a save chance in each of the Tribe's last eight wins and 14 of the last 16 victories overall. The Tribe lead the league in saves converted (19) and save opportunities (27). Twenty of Indy's 26 wins are by three runs or less.

STARTING FIVE: Indy's starters are averaging slightly over 5.1 innings per start this year (237.0ip in 44 games), most among all IL teams. Indy's starters also rank among league leaders in wins (1st, 17), WHIP (1st, 1.31), ERA (2nd, 4.33), GIDP (2nd, 28), fewest walks issued (T-2nd, 72), strikeouts (3rd, 213) and fewest home runs allowed (T-4th, 29).

100-WINS CLUB: Tribe manager Brian Esposito is one win away from becoming the 26th skipper in franchise history to reach 100 wins. The Indians went 73-67 in his first year at the helm and have a 26-18 record in 2019.

