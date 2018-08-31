Kansas City T-Bones Baseball Club to Seek New Local Ownership

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS: After 16 years in Wyandotte County, the Ehlert family has hired The Sports Advisory Group, a specialized professional sports team broker, to market the independent professional baseball team and with a strong preference to secure local ownership.

"We look forward to finding the right person or group to continue the affordable, family-friendly product that is independent professional baseball, here in Wyandotte County," said T-Bones President, Adam Ehlert. "I am confident, that with his knowledge of the industry and network of contacts- especially in Kansas City- that Larry Grimes' firm will hit upon the right fit.

The Kansas City T-Bones Baseball Club is a proud member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball Clubs; one of the leading independent leagues in the country. The team will conclude its 16th regular season schedule this week. The team has made four playoff appearances and won one championship since its 2003 inception.

"I have long been familiar with the T-Bones' strong brand and its owners," said Larry Grimes, principal at The Sports Advisory Group. "The team occupies a sweet spot on the professional sports landscape, and I know this can be a fun, fulfilling business for one looking to continue its tradition."

The Sports Advisory Group is one of the nation's leading boutique sports mergers and acquisitions firms. The Company is a leading advisor to professional sports teams, owners and leagues within Minor and Major League sports.

