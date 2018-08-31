Collier Heads into the Record Book in 6-0 Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two days after the Kansas City T-Bones set a new franchise high in wins in a season, right-hander Tommy Collier set a new single season high of 140 strike outs, while striking out 12 Wichita Wingnuts, leading Kansas City to a 6-0 shutout win Thursday night at T-Bones Stadium.

In game two of the big three game series Kansas City needed to bounce back after the opening night loss 6-3 where they saw their wild card lead trimmed to just a half game. They got just the recipe they needed in Collier, who tossed 6.2 shut out innings with a season high 12 strike outs to give the T-Bones a game and a half lead with four games to play in the season.

The offense also was able to pound out 15 hits and did not waste anytime grabbing the first inning lead. Colin Walsh drove in Mason Davis from second with a single to left to make it 1-0 off Wingnuts starter Casey Harman in the home half of the first. After a pair of promising innings that ended scoreless Kansas City finally got the big inning in the fourth. Alay Lago then had a single, one of his three hits on the night. Harman then hit Anthony Phillips on the left elbow to put runners at first and second. Keith Curcio then would move the runners to second and third on a sacrifice bunt sending up the top of the order

Ryan Brett then would smash a double to left scoring both runners for a 3-0 lead. Mason Davis followed with a single on the right side past second baseman Logan Watkins to score Brett and it was 4-0 off Harman. In the fifth Keith Curcio hit a blooper single just over the head of Watkins at second off Scott Kuzminsky to score Noah Perio Jr., who singled to start the inning and the lead was 5-0. Adrian Nieto hit a solo home run to right in the seventh off Kuzminsky giving the T-Bones a 6-0 cushion.

Collier was control most of the way. He scattered three hits in the first five innings including striking out the side in the fifth. Collier at 102 pitches came back out in the seventh and he got the first two but a couple of hits for the Wingnuts forced Collier from the game. Marcus Crescentini took over and got the final out and worked another scoreless inning. Cody Winiarski worked a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game.

Collier has 140 strike outs on the season that is one more that Johnathan Krysa had in 2004. Collier (12-3) tossed his 14th quality start and Kansas City now has a game and a half lead over Wichita with four to play. Harman (11-5) was charged with the loss for the Wingnuts. The win gives Kansas City (60-35) record and a new franchise high, while Wichita drops to (59-36).

The two teams will wrap up the series Friday night at T-Bones Stadium. The two teams are vying for the final playoff spot in the American Association. For Wichita they are seeking their eighth straight post season spot while Kansas City seeks to end a drought dating back to 2010. The pitching match up will feature RHP Seth Harvey (7-1, 2.61) going for Wichita against RHP Barrett Astin (9-3, 5.69) for Kansas City. The game can be heard online on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

