Kansas City Mavericks Recognize Group of 11 Players

August 9, 2023







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - With the 2023-24 Kansas City Mavericks roster taking shape, it is important to recognize the group of players who laid the groundwork for what the organization is building as the team prepares to begin its 15th season. Eleven players from last season's Mavericks roster have moved to some of the biggest leagues in North America and Europe.

"I think it is important to recognize these players and thank them for their contributions to the Mavericks organization," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "Company-wide, we have been building a championship-caliber club and that starts and ends with our players. We are incredibly proud of these 11 players, their hard work and dedication in Kansas City and wish them success moving forward. The ECHL is a developmental league and when a player signs with us, we want him to know that he is not only signing on with one of the top organizations in the league, but that he is coming to a place where he can continue to advance his career."

AHL: Jeremy McKenna, Jake McLaughlin and Shane Starrett.

SHL (Sweden): Elias Rosen.

ICEHL (Austria): Pascal Laberge and Nick Pastujov.

HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden): A.J. Vanderbeck.

Metal Ligaen (Denmark): Tommy Muck.

EIHL (United Kingdom): Ryan Harrison, Hugo Roy and Loren Ulett.

As members of the Mavericks organization, all 11 players saw their games grow. McKenna and Laberge recorded professional career highs in goals scored in 2022-23. Goaltender Shane Starrett played in a career high 54 games in his lone season in Kansas City. Nick Pastujov ranks in the top-10 in both goals and points scored during his three seasons as a member of the organization. Hugo Roy recorded professional career highs in games played, assists and points scored. Loren Ulett's 251 games played are the fourth-most in franchise history. Rookie Elias Rosen joined the Mavericks after a standout career at Bemidji State and tied for the Mavericks lead in postseason points as well as being one of the team's leading scorers in the month of April. Defenseman Tommy Muck increased his games played, goals, assists and points in all three seasons in a Mavericks uniform.

Associate coach Riley Weselowski stated: "Tad and I put an emphasis on recruiting players to Kansas City who are willing to put in the work that it takes to get better every day and continue to move up the hockey ladder. The advancement of this group is a testament not only the development of our players, but also to the level of players that Tad and I have been able to recruit over the past couple of seasons."

The Mavericks open up the 2023-24 season on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and return to Cable Dahmer Arena the following night for the team's home opener at 6:05 PM. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of Kansas City's professional hockey team.

