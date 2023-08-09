Alex Frye, Jamie Rome Return to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced forwards Alex Frye and Jamie Rome have agreed to terms on ECHL Standard Player Contracts, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.

Frye, 25, joined the Solar Bears in March and recorded six points (1g-5a) in seven games. The 6-foot, 195-pound forward skated collegiately at Northern Michigan University, where he played the last three seasons (2020-2023) after spending one season at University of Alaska-Anchorage (2019-2020).

The Clarkston, Michigan native appeared in 130 NCAA hockey games scoring 59 points (30g-29a).

Prior to his collegiate experience, Frye scored 118 points (60g-58a) over three seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Philadelphia / Jamestown Rebels and Topeka Roadrunners. Frye spent the 2015-16 season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL), recording eight points (3g-5a) in 55 games.

Rome, 24, appeared in five games with the Solar Bears last season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Western Michigan University. In 30 games for the Broncos, Rome scored 16 points (9g-7a).

The Cochrane, Alberta, Canada native appeared 104 NCAA games over five seasons at Western Michigan (2018-2023) scoring 27 points (12g-15a).

Twice in his collegiate career, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound forward was named to the NCHC All-Academic Team in 2018-19 and again during the 2020-21 season.

During the 2017-18 season, Rome led his Victoria Grizzlies team in scoring with 70 points (22g-48a) in 55 games, putting him in second in scoring in the entire British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

