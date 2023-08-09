Zapata Re-Ups, Millette Signs Tryout Contract

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday the signing of forward Dante Zapata to a Standard Player Contract and forward Reggie Millette to an Amateur Tryout.

Zapata, 24, returns to Tulsa after playing 12 games for the Oilers last season upon the completion of his collegiate career, registering a goal and two assists.

"Dante came in and played well for us," said head coach Rob Murray. "He brings some size up the middle, which is helpful. It took some time for him to adjust to the pro game last season, but his time here at the end of last season is going to benefit him coming into this season."

Prior to joining the Oilers, Zapata represented Utica University (formerly Utica College), compiling 117 points (44G, 73A) and a plus-21 rating in 96 games with the Pioneers. The two-way forward won three United Collegiate Hockey Conference titles with Utica, earning three All-Tournament Team selections, two Tournament MVP berths, two All-Conference Team selections and Player of the Year honors. The 6'1, 190 lbs. center captained the Pioneers from 2021-2023.

A native of Huntington, Calif., Zapata played his junior hockey in the NAHL, finishing his career with 74 points (23G, 51A) in 154 games with the Austin Bruins.

Millette, 23, comes to camp on a tryout after a 22-game career with American International College.

"Reggie is a high-energy player," said head coach Rob Murray of Millette. "He loves to take the body and play a physical game. He's a fast player that can get in on the forecheck and cause some havoc. He played with Zapata in juniors, and I'm interested to see how he looks in camp."

The Jacksonville, Fla. product spent the most of his junior career with the Austin Bruins, registering 37 points (15G, 22 A) and 256 PIM in 112 NAHL games. With Austin, the 5'11, 195 lbs. winger played alongside Zapata and Dante Sheriff, who both began their pro careers with the Oilers last season. The energetic, right-handed shot also appeared in 60 USHL games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, registering 12 points (5G, 7A) and 105 PIM. Millette led the Fighting Saints with 86 PIM in 48 games during the shortened 2019-20 season.

The Oilers will play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

