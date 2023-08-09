Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Brendan Robbins for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Brendan Robbins to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Robbins, 28, enters into his fourth season as a professional in the ECHL. Robbins has made previous stops with the Kansas City Mavericks, Maine Marines, & Iowa Heartlanders. In 154 career ECHL games, the 6'2", 190lb forward has recorded 47 points (15-32-47) to go with 69 penalty minutes.

"Brendan joins us with three years of experience, which will be huge for our locker-room," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He offers a complete 200-foot game with a ton of speed that allows him to create solid scoring opportunities."

"He will also be a welcome addition to our penalty kill this upcoming season, a role that he truly embraces and enjoys."

The Nashua, NH native spent four seasons at the University of Maine from 2015-16 to 2018-19. With the Black Bears, Robbins accrued 65 points (30-35-65) in 143 total games. After his time with Maine, he played in one game for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

"I've missed home," Robbins said. "I used to go to games back when it was the Worcester Sharks. I'm really excited to be back on the East Coast, and I'm looking forward to a great season."

The Railers have announced eleven players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Robbins joins Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the eleven signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

