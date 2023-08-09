Americans Bolster Defense

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Ryan Gagnon.

Ryan Gagnon returns for his sophomore season with the Americans. The Quesnel, British Columbia, native signed with Allen last summer after four years at the University of Calgary.

In his rookie season with the Americans, he had nine points in 72 games (4 goals and 5 assists). He was one of just two players on the roster last season that played in every regular season game. Kris Myllari was the other (72 games).

He finished seventh on the team in scoring last postseason with six points (1 goal and 5 assists). He was tied for second overall in plus/minus at +1. The 6-foot-1 and 200-pound defenseman turned 27 in April.

The Americans open training camp on October 6th. The Americans will face the Tulsa Oilers, on Friday, October 13th, at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, for their lone preseason home game.

