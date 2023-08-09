K-Wings Promote Ben Wilson to Assistant Coach

August 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that Ben Wilson, former K-Wings captain and Video Coach, has been promoted to assistant coach of the team.

Wilson returned to Kalamazoo for his first professional coaching role after retiring from an 11-year playing career following the 2021-22 season. Wilson then excelled in his position as the team's video coach in 2022-23, propelling him toward promotion to the new role.

"Ben earned his promotion with the same focus and work ethic that made him a great player," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "I'm excited to have him behind the bench and to watch him continue to grow as a coach."

The former K-Wings captain (2016-2020) played seven seasons in Kalamazoo (2013-2020) before heading to Europe for the final two seasons of his playing career. The Calgary, Alberta native played 377 games as a defenseman in Kalamazoo, ranking him No. 11 in franchise history for games played.

"Thankful to be back for another year and working with the staff and players," Wilson said. "I'm looking forward to feeling the energy that the K-Wings faithful bring again. Let's make 2023-24 one to remember."

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 9, 2023

K-Wings Promote Ben Wilson to Assistant Coach - Kalamazoo Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.