Growlers Re-Sign Forward Todd Skirving

August 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that forward Todd Skirving has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Growlers for the upcoming 2023-24 ECHL season.

Skirving, 31, initially became a fan favourite for his contributions to the community away from the rink but has since made major strides on the ice, coming off a career season with the Growlers in 2022-23. He finished second on the club with 31 goals last season, bested only by Pavel Gogolev's franchise best 33.

"Our organization is delighted to welcome Todd back for his fifth season as a Growler." said Kenny O'Leary, Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Since our inaugural season, his importance to this team on the ice, in the dressing room and in the community has only strengthened year over year. We're confident this season will be no different."

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, the left-handed forward is now entering his fifth season with the Growlers. He ranks second in all-time games played with the Growlers (193) and fourth in points (59G, 59A, 118 PTS). Skirving was a member of the Growlers 2019 Kelly Cup championship squad.

"I am ecstatic to be continuing my professional playing career herein Newfoundland, a place that's truly become a second home these last few years," said Skirving. "Happy to make this official, now it's time to get to work. Can't wait to see all the fans in October."

To add to his on-ice accolades, Skirving is also a multi-time nominee for the ECHL Community Service Award since arriving in Newfoundland in 2018.

The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre to open the 2023-24 ECHL season on Friday, October 20 as they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals. For ticket options and more information, please visit nlgrowlers.com/tickets and secure your seat today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.