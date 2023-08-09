Berg Aiming to be an 'Impact Player' for 'Clones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed forward Adam Berg to a contract for the 2023-24 season. Cincinnati's roster has now reached half a dozen, with each of the six players signed returning from last season's Central Division Champions team.

"That was the closest group of guys I've ever seen in a locker room," said Berg regarding the 2022-23 Cyclones. "It's really exciting to see the number of familiar faces signing back with the team. I've been trying to focus on the details this summer and look at the little things. That's what adds up and can allow for me to be an impact player at this level. I know I can score goals, but that's not the only part of my game. I want to be solid in all three zones on the ice. I'm excited to come back to Cincinnati and continue to learn and round out my game."

Berg, 26, appeared in 19 games with the Cyclones after signing his first professional contract with the team in February last season. The Calgary, Alberta native went on to score four goals and tally six points during the regular season. Berg also added two goals in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, scoring both against Toledo in the Central Division Finals.

"Adam has the ability to be effective in all situations on the ice, which makes him a great asset to have on our team," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jason Payne. "His track record shows that he can score goals, but he can also prevent them. He's got experience playing on the penalty kill and he's shown the discipline necessary to avoid taking penalties. There's more layers to his game and we look forward to showcasing them this season."

Before arriving in Cincinnati, Berg played four seasons and 91 games for Brock University (USports), where he scored 35 goals and totaled 68 points. His senior season saw him post career best numbers, converting on 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points in 24 games. Berg played in multiple major junior leagues, most notably with Edmonton and Regina in the WHL from 2015-17. Berg will enter his first full season as a pro with the Cyclones come October.

