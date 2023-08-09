Thunder Adds Sredl to Blueline

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of defenseman Matthew Sredl (SHRED-el) for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm excited to have Matthew coming to Wichita," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He's a solid two-way defenseman who likes to join the rush and can bring a physical element to his game that we need on the blue line."

Sredl, 21, is entering his second full season as a pro. The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan native started the 2021-22 campaign with the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts. He signed in early January that year with the Worcester Railers and appeared in 36 games.

Last season, Sredl began the year with the Orlando Solar Bears. After playing in seven games, he made his way to Newfoundland and appeared in 42 contests. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman has tallied 11 points (2g, 9a) in 85 career ECHL games.

With the Colts, he played in 94 career games over three seasons and tallied nine points (6g, 3a). He also spent a year in Sweden with SK Lejon (HockeyEttan) during the 2020-21 campaign, registering nine points (2g, 7a) in 18 games.

