Kalamazoo Growlers Playoff Update

August 7, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Wausau, Wis., - The Kalamazoo Growlers hold the second place spot in the overall standings, which would qualify the Growlers for a playoff spot.

Due to the Traverse City Pit Spitters winning the first half title, Traverse City secured the first playoff spot in the Great Lakes East. With the Pit Spitters also securing the second half title, the next team in the overall standings earns the second Great Lakes East playoff spot.

The Growlers are currently up one game over the Rockford Rivets, and four games above the Kenosha Kingfish.

Kalamazoo's current magic number to clinch a playoff spot is five games, with only five total games left in the Northwoods League's 72 game season. The magic number can also fluctuate, depending on the results of the games Rockford plays.

The Growlers have seven games left, including four with the Kokomo Jackrabbits (25-39 overall, 10-21 second half), due to a rainout of the doubleheader on July 6.

The remaining schedule is as follows:

Today, 8/7 @Wisconsin: 6:35 p.m. CT

Thursday, 8/8 vs. Kokomo: 5:05 p.m. ET (resuming from 7/6 in the bottom of the third, KMO leading 6-5)

Thursday, 8/8 vs. Kokomo: 7:05 p.m. ET, or 30 minutes following the completion of game one (7 inning game)

Friday 8/9 vs. Kokomo: 5:05 p.m. ET (7 inning game)

Friday, 8/9 vs. Kokomo: 7:05 p.m. ET, or 30 minutes following the completion of game one (7 inning game)

Saturday 8/10 vs. Traverse City: 7:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 8/11 vs. Traverse City: 3:05 p.m. ET

The next few games for the Growlers are crucial, as the team just broke a six game losing streak, in which Kalamazoo could only muster 20 runs.

The Growlers were able to get back in the win column two days ago with a 6-2 win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Khale Showers (Northwood) boosted Kalamazoo over Wisconsin with a three-run home run in the seventh to bring home Hunter Thorn (Purdue Northwest) and Brooks Coetzee (Notre Dame).

Tickets for the home games are limited and you won't want to miss any of the Kalamazoo Growlers playoff push! Get your tickets by going to the Growlers single game ticketing page!

You can also pre-order your Kalamazoo Growlers postseason tickets through the following link on the Growlers website.

Can't make it to Homer Stryker Field for the games? Follow along live on the Northwoods League Baseball Network or the Kalamazoo Growlers Radio Network via Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.