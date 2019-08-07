Bombers Thrashed by Mallards on Wednesday Night

A seven-run second inning propelled the Madison Mallards to a 13-0 win over the Battle Creek Bombers in Madison on Wednesday.

After leaving the bases loaded in the first inning, Madison stormed back offensively in the second. Twelve batters were sent to the plate, five hits were recorded, and the Mallards scored seven runs to take a lead that they would never relinquish. Two different pitchers toed the rubber in the frame for Battle Creek in Trevor Smisek and Seth Tucker.

Two more runs came across for Madison in the fourth inning. The Mallards came into the game with the best team batting average in the Northwoods League, and they added 15 hits over Wednesday's game. The feat marked the first time since June 30 that Madison notched 15 hits in one game. Justice Biggie was a standout for the Mallards once again, as the Northwoods League RBI leader had 2 runs batted in in a 3-5 effort. Three in the fifth and one in the eighth was enough to power Madison to the shutout win.

The Mallards pitching staff dazzled, as well. Daniel Bagwell, making his second start of the season and his second against Battle Creek, worked five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit. Chase Gockel threw two innings in relief and struck out the first five batters he faced, and Matt Morgan worked two more innings while facing the minimum. The three Madison arms combined for nine strikeouts to the Bombers' combined four.

Battle Creek continues their six-game road trip to end the season when they travel to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday night. It will be the first time since May that the Bombers face the defending Northwoods League champions.

