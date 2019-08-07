Rafters Look to Bounce Back in Finale with Kenosha

August 7, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Kenosha, Wis. - After an off day for the Major League Dreams Showcase event, the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-11) look to close in on a playoff spot and split the series with the Kenosha Kingfish (17-15) Wednesday.

In game one on Monday, the Rafters built an early lead, but could not maintain it as they fell 6-5. Jake Dunham had two RBIs and Matt Osterberg struck out five batters as the Rafters' starter.

Wisconsin Rapids currently has a 2.5-game lead over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the Great Lakes West Division and has a magic number of three to clinch a playoff spot and home-field advantage.

Gareth Stroh is projected to start for Wisconsin Rapids. The junior lefty has an impressive 7-1 record with a 1.40 ERA and 51 strikeouts. Caleb Larson gets the nod for Kenosha, holding a 4.09 ERA and a 3-4 record this summer.

Rafters players impressed in Tuesday's Dreams Showcase in Madison. Wisconsin Rapids hitters went 5-for-10 and were led by Davion Downey's two-run home run. The three Rafters pitchers gave up a combined four hits and struck out four batters.

When the team returns to Historic Witter Field Thursday, they will face the Madison Mallards with special entertainment by the ZOOperstars! presented by Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics.

As the Rafters gear up for a late-season run, you can experience the postseason action firsthand. For more information on playoff ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.