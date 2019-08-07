Mallards Clash with Battle Creek for Last Time During Regular Season

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (40-27) last competed against the Battle Creek Bombers (22-45) on Monday, August 4, for game one of a two-game series. Madison pulled away with a 4-3 victory after the game ended in the sixth inning due to inclement weather.

Tonight, the Bombers are back at Warner Park for the series finale and their last regular season meeting against Madison. The meeting record stands at 2-1, in favor of the Mallards.

Making his second start of the season is right hander Daniel Bagwell (Queens University of Charlotte). Bagwell's first start was against the Bombers on August 1. He pitched through three innings, striking out one and walking two. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Madison's regular season is winding down, with only one more regular season home game after tonight's match up.

This evening will feature a Group Health Cooperative Jersey Auction benefiting Project Home. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

