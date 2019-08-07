Growlers Bounce Back with a Sweep of the Woodchucks

Wausau, Wis., - The Kalamazoo Growlers (34-32) swept the Wisconsin Woodchucks (32-36) by a final score of 7-3.

The Growlers scored first in the fourth inning an RBI double by Jimmy Sullivan (UVA) to bring home Miko Rodriguez (Texas A&M).

The Woodchucks came back with a run of their own in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Cameron Swanger (Missouri) to score Brandon Seltzer (Palm Beach Atlantic).

Wisconsin took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by TJ Reeves (Alabama), but the lead would not last long.

In the top of the sixth, Khale Showers (Northwood) continued his great play, notching his seventh RBI in just five games, on a sacrifice fly to score Joe Stewart (MSU). Sullivan added his second RBI of the night on a single up the middle to bring in Shea Kramer (Utah).

The even-inning parade continued for Kalamazoo in the eighth as Jake Topolski (Duke) knocked in three Growlers to put KZoo up 6-2. Topolski was then driven home in the ensuing at bat on a single by ACC-foe, Brooks Coetzee (Notre Dame).

Alejandro Gonzalez (Waldorf) added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to put the final score at 7-3.

The Growlers were backed by a stellar pitching performance by JT Rogoszewski (3-1, Central Michigan), who in just his second total start since the summer of 2016, went seven innings. The graduate-transfer from UNC also allowed one earned run, one walk and struck out two Woodchucks.

Fernando Colon (2-1, Jackson State) was credited with his first loss of the summer in a 6.2 inning, six strikeout performance.

The Kalamazoo Growlers return home tomorrow to face the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a doubleheader. Game one is a continuation from a rainout on July 6 and will resume in the bottom of the third, with KMO up 6-5. Game two will start 30 minutes following the completion of game one.

