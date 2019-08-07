Top of the Order Powers Bucks to 9-2 Sweep
August 7, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
The Waterloo Bucks' (33-32, 13-16) one-through-five hitters went 10-18 with nine runs scored, eight RBI, five walks and four doubles in a 9-2 sweep of the Thunder Bay Border Cats (23-43, 9-22) on Wednesday evening.
A four-run Bucks first inning was fueled by each of the first five hitters reaching base. Mike Nyisztor (3-4, BB, 3 R, 2B) singled, Bennett Hostetler (1-4, BB, 2 R, RBI) walked then Patrick Ferguson (1-2, BB, HBP, 2 R) singled to load the bases. Blake Wagenseller (3-4, BB, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI) knocked in Nyisztor with a single, then Dylan Phillips (2-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI) plated Hostetler and Ferguson with a base hit of his own. Ethan Copeland (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SF) finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
Following a one-out Nyisztor double in the second, Wagenseller laced another RBI single to left.
Waterloo struck again for a four-spot in the fourth as Nyisztor led off with a single and scampered to third on an error by Thunder Bay's left fielder. Hostetler dumped a run-scoring single into right and Ferguson was struck by a pitch, setting up a Wagenseller RBI double to deep right-center. Ferguson scored on a wild pitch, then Copeland lifted another sac fly to right.
Starter Jack Dolak received a no-decision after tossing 4.0 innings of one-run baseball, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out four. Peyton Fuller earned the win with 3.0 shutout relief innings, punching out four Border Cats.
All-Star Jimmy Smiley slammed the door by retiring five of six batters faced, four on strikeouts.
The Bucks head to Duluth on Thursday for a two-game road series beginning at 6:35 p.m. on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.
