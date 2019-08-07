Top of the Order Powers Bucks to 9-2 Sweep

August 7, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





The Waterloo Bucks' (33-32, 13-16) one-through-five hitters went 10-18 with nine runs scored, eight RBI, five walks and four doubles in a 9-2 sweep of the Thunder Bay Border Cats (23-43, 9-22) on Wednesday evening.

A four-run Bucks first inning was fueled by each of the first five hitters reaching base. Mike Nyisztor (3-4, BB, 3 R, 2B) singled, Bennett Hostetler (1-4, BB, 2 R, RBI) walked then Patrick Ferguson (1-2, BB, HBP, 2 R) singled to load the bases. Blake Wagenseller (3-4, BB, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI) knocked in Nyisztor with a single, then Dylan Phillips (2-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI) plated Hostetler and Ferguson with a base hit of his own. Ethan Copeland (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SF) finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Following a one-out Nyisztor double in the second, Wagenseller laced another RBI single to left.

Waterloo struck again for a four-spot in the fourth as Nyisztor led off with a single and scampered to third on an error by Thunder Bay's left fielder. Hostetler dumped a run-scoring single into right and Ferguson was struck by a pitch, setting up a Wagenseller RBI double to deep right-center. Ferguson scored on a wild pitch, then Copeland lifted another sac fly to right.

Starter Jack Dolak received a no-decision after tossing 4.0 innings of one-run baseball, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out four. Peyton Fuller earned the win with 3.0 shutout relief innings, punching out four Border Cats.

All-Star Jimmy Smiley slammed the door by retiring five of six batters faced, four on strikeouts.

The Bucks head to Duluth on Thursday for a two-game road series beginning at 6:35 p.m. on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.