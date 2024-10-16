Kahleah Copper Named to All-WNBA Second Team

October 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury guard/forward Kahleah Copper has been named to the 2024 All-WNBA Second Team, the WNBA announced today. This marks Copper's first career All-WNBA honor.

In her first season with the Mercury after being acquired via trade on February 6, Copper averaged a career-high 21.1 points along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She ranked third in the league in scoring and recorded nine 30-point performances, second in the league to only A'ja Wilson (11), the unaninmous 2024 Kia WNBA MVP. Copper made league history by becoming the first player to record back-to-back 37-plus point games after scoring 37 points and a career-high 38 points in wins over Atlanta and Las Vegas on May 18 and 21.

Copper finished the season with 782 points, 11th most in WNBA history and third most in franchise history behind only Diana Taurasi's 2006 and 2008 season totals (860 and 820). Her nine 30-plus point games are the second most in a season in franchise history, just shy of Taurasi's record of 10 in 2008.

Copper, 30, was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth consecutive season after being named to the USA Basketball Women's National Team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Copper would go on to win her first Olympic gold medal with Team USA, scoring a team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter of the gold medal match.

Copper becomes the eighth Mercury played to be named to an All-WNBA Team, joining Taurasi (a league-record 14 selections), Brittney Griner (6), Skylar Diggins-Smith (3), Jennifer Gillom (2), Penny Taylor (2), DeWanna Bonner (1) and Cappie Pondexter (1). She joins Taurasi and Diggins-Smith as the only players to earn All-WNBA honors in their first season with the Mercury.

The 2024 All-WNBA Teams were selected by a national panel of 68 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were selected without regard to position and received five points for each First Team vote and three points for each Second Team vote.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.