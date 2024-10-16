2024 Player Review: Erica Wheeler

October 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Height: 5-7

Position: Guard

Age: 33

Years Pro: 9

College: Rutgers

Acquired: By Indiana via free agency on February 1, 2023

Overview: Erica Wheeler proved to be the backcourt veteran once again for the Indiana Fever in the 2024 regular season. In her sixth season with the Fever and ninth overall in the WNBA, Wheeler averaged 3.6 points, 1.8 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 14.0 minutes per game in 39 games played. She shot 41.1 percent from the floor and started two games as well. Wheeler ended the 2024 regular season on the franchise ranks third in all-time assists, as well as sixth in points, field goals made and 3-point field goals made. She will also enter the 2025 regular season 29th all-time in WNBA history in career assists.

Notable Performances:

June 19: In a win against the Washington Mystics, Wheeler came off the bench to finish with nine points, four assists and three rebounds.

June 27: Wheeler scored a season-high 15 points to go along with three assists and one rebound against the Seattle Storm.

September 19: In the last game of the regular season at the Washington Mystics, Wheeler added seven points and a season-best seven assists.

