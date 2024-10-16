Caitlin Clark Named to 2024 All-WNBA First Team

October 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team, the league announced today. Clark received 52 First Team votes from a national panel of 67 sportswriters and broadcasters. Clark joins Tamika Catchings, who was a 7-time All-WNBA First Team recipient, as the only players in franchise history to earn All-WNBA First Team honors. Clark was also named the WNBA Rookie of the Year on October 3 and Associated Press Rookie of the Year on September 22.

Clark is the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to be selected to the All-WNBA First Team, and the fifth rookie honored since 2000, joining Sue Bird (2002), Catchings (2002) and Diana Taurasi (2004).

Clark was also named to the All-WNBA First Team with unanimous selections Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson, along with Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas.

Voting for the All-WNBA Team was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season. Players were selected without regard to position and received five points for each First Team vote and three points for each Second Team vote. In honor of their accomplishments, each member of the All-WNBA First Team will receive $10,300 and each member of the Second Team will receive $5,150.

The voting breakdown of the 2024 All-WNBA Team is below:

2024 ALL-WNBA FIRST TEAM

PLAYER TEAM 1ST TEAM VOTES 2ND TEAM VOTES TOTAL POINTS

Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx 67 0 335

A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 67 0 335

Breanna Stewart New York Liberty 65 2 331

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 52 14 302

Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun 39 20 255

2024 ALL-WNBA SECOND TEAM

PLAYER TEAM 1ST TEAM VOTES 2ND TEAM VOTES TOTAL POINTS

Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 15 43 204

Kahleah Copper Phoenix Mercury 4 49 167

Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm 11 33 154

Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings 4 29 107

Jonquel Jones New York Liberty 3 29 102

