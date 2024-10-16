Alyssa Thomas Named to All-WNBA First Team

October 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was named to the All-WNBA First Team, the league announced today. This marks the second All-WNBA First Team honor of Thomas' career (2023, 2024). She was also named to the All-WNBA Second Team in 2022.

Thomas enjoyed a successful 2024 season, leading the Connecticut Sun to a franchise best 28 wins during regular season action. She filled the stat sheet every night, averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 40 regular season contests. Thomas collected numerous accolades this season including WNBA All-Star, WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May) and WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week (5.21).

Through her first seven games in May, Thomas accumulated 102 points, 63 rebounds and 61 assists, making her the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in a single season. The 11-year league veteran also added to her league-leading total with three regular season triple-doubles. She now has 11 regular season triple-doubles and remains the only player in WNBA history to record more than two triple-doubles in a single regular season. In 2024, Thomas moved into first all-time in franchise history in steals (494), field goals made (1,502) and double-doubles (82).

Thomas joins Tina Charles (2011, 2012) as the only other Connecticut Sun player in franchise history to be named to the All-WNBA First Team twice in their Sun careers.

