Arike Ogunbowale Garners All-WNBA Second Team Honors

October 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was named to the All-WNBA Second Team, as the league announced the annual honors on Wednesday.

Ogunbowale earns the recognition for the second time in her career and collects All-WNBA accolades for the third time. The sixth-year guard was named the All-WNBA Second Team in 2021 and garnered First Team honors in 2020. She was also named to the 2024 Associated Press All-WNBA Second Team last month.

In 2024, Ogunbowale led the WNBA in steals (2.13), free-throw percentage (.921) and minutes played (38.6), while listing second in scoring (22.2) and eighth in assists (5.1). Ogunbowale's scoring average is the highest in WNBA history for the league's steals leader, while she is the first player in W history to average 20-plus points, five-plus assists and lead the league in steals.

Ogunbowale reached the 20-point mark in 28 of 38 games played, while scoring at least 30 points six times and hitting the 40-point mark once. She dished at least seven assists on 10 occasions, and twice tallied points-assists double-doubles, including a career-high 13 dimes on July 10 at Phoenix. She had at least three steals in 14 games, including a career-best six at Minnesota on June 2.

Ogunbowale set or tied single-game career highs in nine statistical categories this season, including matching the all-time WNBA record for three-pointers made with nine on Sept. 1 against Indiana.

Ogunbowale's rebounding (4.6), assists, steals and free-throw averages were all the best of her six-year career, while her scoring clip ranked second (22.8 in 2020). Her rebounding average ranked fifth among all guards in 2024.

The Notre Dame grad became the Wings' franchise career scoring leader on Sept. 12 against the New York Liberty. She scored 11 points to bring her career total to 3,972 to pass Deanna "Tweety" Nolan who finished her nine-year, 293-game career with 3,971 points. Ogunbowale took over the top spot in just her 193rd game. Two games later she made history again, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 4,000 career points. Ogunbowale did so in 195 games, besting Breanna Stewart's previous standard of 196 games.

Ogunbowale's season was also highlighted by her second WNBA All-Star Game MVP award. After being held scoreless in the first half, she set All-Star Game records for most points in a quarter, half and game while leading Team WNBA to the 117-109 win over Team USA. Ogunbowale, who was making her fourth ASG appearance, scored a single-quarter record 21 points in the third before adding 13 in the fourth to finish with a record 34 points in the game. All 34 of her record-setting points came in the second half to establish a single-half standard.

Ogunbowale was joined on the All-WNBA Second Team by New York's Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, Phoenix's Kahleah Copper and Seattle's Nneka Ogwumike. On the All-WNBA First Team was the Liberty's Breanna Stewart, Indiana's Caitlin Clark, Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson and Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas. In honor of their accomplishments, each member of the All-WNBA First Team will receive $10,300 and each member of the Second Team will receive $5,150.

All-WNBA awards are selected by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting for the All-WNBA Team was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season. Players were selected without regard to position and received five points for each First Team vote and three points for each Second Team vote.

Below are the voting results for the 2024 All-WNBA Team.

2024 ALL-WNBA FIRST TEAM

Player, Team 1st Team Votes 2nd Team Votes Total Points

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx 67 0 335

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 67 0 335

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty 65 2 331

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever 52 14 302

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun 39 20 255

2024 ALL-WNBA SECOND TEAM

Player, Team 1st Team Votes 2nd Team Votes Total Points

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty 15 43 204

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury 4 49 167

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm 11 33 154

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings 4 29 107

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty 3 29 102

