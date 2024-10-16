Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier Headline 2024 All-WNBA First Team

NEW YORK - Las Vegas Aces center-forward A'ja Wilson, the 2024 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player, and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, the 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, have been unanimously selected to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team, the WNBA announced today.

Wilson and Collier, who finished first and second, respectively, in the voting for the 2024 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player Award, were named to the All-WNBA First Team on all 67 ballots in voting by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Wilson earned a spot on the First Team for the third consecutive season and fourth time overall. Collier, a three-time All-WNBA Team selection, was voted to the First Team for the second consecutive season.

Voting for the All-WNBA Team was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season. Players were selected without regard to position and received five points for each First Team vote and three points for each Second Team vote.

Joining Wilson and Collier (335 points each) on the 2024 All-WNBA First Team are New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (331), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (302) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (255).

This is the seventh All-WNBA Team selection for Stewart, who makes her sixth appearance on the First Team. Thomas is an All-WNBA Team selection for the third time overall and a member of the First Team for the second consecutive season. Clark is the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to be selected to the All-WNBA First Team, and the fifth rookie so honored since 2000, joining Sue Bird (2002), Tamika Catchings (2002) and Diana Taurasi (2004).

The 2024 All-WNBA Second Team consists of Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (204 points), Phoenix Mercury guard-forward Kahleah Copper (167), Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (154), Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (107) and Liberty center Jonquel Jones (102).

Ogwumike is an All-WNBA Team choice for the seventh time, Jones for the fifth time and Ionescu and Ogunbowale for the third time each. Copper makes her debut on the All-WNBA Team.

2024 All-WNBA First Team

A ' ja Wilson, Aces: In her seventh WNBA season, Wilson earned a record-tying third Kia WNBA MVP Award and became the first unanimous MVP since the Houston Comets' Cynthia Cooper in the league's inaugural season of 1997. The 6-4 Wilson scored a WNBA-record 26.9 points per game, led the league with 2.58 blocks per game and ranked second with 11.9 rebounds per game. She set WNBA single-season records of 1,021 points and 451 rebounds.

Napheesa Collier, Lynx: Collier won the Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time and was selected to the WNBA All-Defensive Team for the third time. The 6-1 forward ranked second in the league in steals per game (1.91, tied for her career best), third in rebounds per game (career-high 9.7) and fifth in points per game (20.4, second-best figure of her career).

Breanna Stewart, Liberty: In her eighth WNBA season, the two-time Kia WNBA MVP averaged 20.4 points (fourth in the league), 8.5 rebounds (eighth), 3.5 assists (15th), 1.68 steals (eighth) and 1.26 blocks (ninth). The 6-4 forward was voted to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team for the third consecutive season.

Caitlin Clark, Fever: The 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year averaged 19.2 points, a WNBA-high 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.33 steals. She recorded a WNBA-record 337 assists and led the league with 122 three-pointers made, the second-highest total in league history. The 6-foot guard also set the WNBA single-game record for assists (19) and recorded the first two triple-doubles by a rookie in league history.

Alyssa Thomas, Sun: The 6-2 Thomas finished fifth in voting for the Kia WNBA MVP Award after ranking second in the league in assists per game (7.9), ninth in rebounds per game (8.4) and 10th in steals per game (1.55). She led the WNBA with three triple-doubles, raising her career regular-season total to a record 11.

2024 All-WNBA Second Team

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty: The 5-11 guard ranked ninth in the WNBA in points per game (18.2) and fifth in assists per game (6.2). She also extended her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-point shot to 61, the second-longest streak in WNBA history. With 107 three-pointers made, Ionescu became only the third player to make at least 100 threes in consecutive seasons.

Kahleah Copper, Mercury: In her ninth WNBA season and first with Phoenix, Copper ranked third in the WNBA in scoring with a career-high 21.7 points per game. The 6-1 guard-forward had the second-most games with at least 30 points (nine) and was the only player to twice record consecutive games of 30 or more points.

Nneka Ogwumike, Storm: In her 13th WNBA season and first with the Storm, Ogwumike ranked 15th in the WNBA in points per game (16.7), 13th in rebounds per game (7.6) and third in steals per game (1.86). The 6-2 forward was the only player to finish in the top 10 in field goal percentage (51.1, 10th), three-point field goal percentage (40.5, ninth) and free throw percentage (87.6, eighth). She was a WNBA All-Defensive Team selection for the seventh time.

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings: The MVP of the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game ranked second in the WNBA in points per game (22.2) and eighth in assists per game (5.1). The 5-8 guard also led the league in steals per game (2.13), free throw percentage (92.1) and minutes per game (38.6). She posted the highest scoring average in WNBA history for a player who led the league in steals.

Jonquel Jones, Liberty: The 6-6 center earned her fifth WNBA All-Star selection and was voted to the WNBA All-Defensive Team for the fourth time. Jones ranked sixth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (9.0 rpg) and eighth in blocks per game (1.28). She also averaged 14.2 points per game.

In honor of their accomplishments, each member of the All-WNBA First Team will receive $10,300 and each member of the Second Team will receive $5,150.

Below are the voting results for the 2024 All-WNBA Team.

2024 ALL-WNBA FIRST TEAM

Player, Team 1st Team Votes 2nd Team Votes Total Points

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx 67 0 335

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 67 0 335

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty 65 2 331

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever 52 14 302

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun 39 20 255

2024 ALL-WNBA SECOND TEAM

Player, Team 1st Team Votes 2nd Team Votes Total Points

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty 15 43 204

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury 4 49 167

Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm 11 33 154

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings 4 29 107

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty 3 29 102

Players were selected without regard for position. Players received five points for each First Team vote and three points for each Second Team vote.

