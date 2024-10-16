Minnesota Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named to 2024 All-WNBA First Team

October 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The WNBA announced today that Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team. This marks Collier's second All-WNBA First Team selection and her third All-WNBA Team Recognition (First Team in 2023, Second Team in 2020). She becomes the fourth Lynx player to receive the award two or more times, joining Maya Moore (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017), Lindsay Whalen (2011, 2013) and Katie Smith (2001, 2003).

Collier concluded the 2024 regular season starting in 34 games and averaging 20.4 ppg and career bests with 9.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.91 spg and 1.41 bpg in 34.7 mpg. The four-time WNBA All-Star, including this year in Phoenix, earned her first Western Conference Player of the Month award for all games in August and garnered three Western Conference Player of the Week awards (May 21, Aug. 27, Sept. 10). Collier won her second Olympic gold medal with the United States Women's National Team in Paris on Aug. 11.

The 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year earned her first All-Defensive First Team selection this season after anchoring the league's second-ranked defense (94.8 Defensive Rating) and ranking second in the league in steals (1.91 per game), seventh in blocks (1.41 per game), third in rebounds (9.7 per game) and fifth in points (20.4 per game).

Minnesota will host the New York Liberty for Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN and heard on KFAN 100.3 FM and the iHeartRadio and Lynx App.

