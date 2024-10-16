Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu & Jonquel Jones Earn 2024 All-WNBA First and Second Team Honors

October 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been selected to the 2024 All-WNBA First Team, while guard Sabrina Ionescu and center Jonquel Jones were selected to the All-WNBA Second Team.

Stewart garnered First Team honors for her sixth consecutive season, as she finished with averages of 20.4 points (T-4th in WNBA), 8.5 rebounds (8th in WNBA), 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals (T-6th in WNBA), and 1.3 blocks per game (T-9th in WNBA) on 45.8% shooting from the field. This season, Breanna became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points (242 games) and has ranked within the league's top 10 for stocks (steals + blocks) during each of her eight seasons in the WNBA.

Ionescu was named to the All-WNBA Second Team with averages of 18.2 points (9th in WNBA), 6.2 assists (5th in WNBA), 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 made three-pointers per game (4th in WNBA). Sabrina ranked within the top-10 for average points in the paint among guards (5.5) and has recorded at least one made three-pointer in 63 consecutive regular-season games, which marks the second-longest such streak in WNBA history.

Jones earned Second Team honors after averaging 14.2 points, 9.0 rebounds (6th in WNBA), and 1.3 blocks per game (T-9th in WNBA) on 53.8% shooting from the field. Jonquel's 61.7% eFG% was the fifth-highest single-season eFG% in WNBA history (min. 350 field goal attempts), and she also led all centers this season with a career-high 3.2 assists per game.

Ionescu, Jones, and Stewart are the first trio of teammates in Liberty franchise history to earn All-WNBA Team honors in the same season, and the seventh group of three teammates in WNBA history to earn All-WNBA honors in the same season. Five of the six other trios went on to win a championship together during their tenure as teammates.

This marks Stewart's seventh total All-WNBA Team selection and her sixth First Team nod, passing Sheryl Swoopes, Sue Bird, Tina Charles and Maya Moore for the sixth-most First Team selections in WNBA history. With the selection, which was the fourth First Team honor in Liberty franchise history, Stewart also becomes the fourth player in WNBA history to earn multiple All-WNBA First Team selections with two different franchises.

Jones earned her fifth career All-WNBA Team selection and her first with the Liberty, while Ionescu garnered All-WNBA Second Team honors for the third consecutive season, joining Teresa Weatherspoon, Tina Charles, and Cappie Pondexter as the only Liberty players to earn All-WNBA honors in at least three consecutive seasons.

