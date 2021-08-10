Ka'Ai Tom to Begin Rehab Assignment with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced outfielder Ka'ai Tom will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians for their series opener against St. Paul at Victory Field. He is the ninth MLB rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following infielders Colin Moran, Phillip Evans, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Erik Gonzalez, and pitchers Chad Kuhl, Austin Davis, Luis Oviedo and Steven Brault.

Tom, 27, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain on July 3. After being claimed off waivers from Oakland on April 21, he hit .152 (14-for-92) with five extra-base hits and 11 RBI in 39 games with Pittsburgh.

In 2019 with Columbus, Tom played in 10 games against Indianapolis, including six at Victory Field. In those games in the Circle City, four of Tom's five hits were for extra-base hits and he tallied seven RBI.

Overall, he hit .300 (12-for-40) with nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI against the Indians.

Tom was originally selected by Cleveland in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He was then selected by Oakland in the Major League Phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10, 2020.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

