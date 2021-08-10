WooSox to Introduce "Diamond Dining" at Polar Park

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will introduce "Diamond Dining," an elegant dinner event for adult couples in which a steak dinner will be paired with libations as fans sit at tables on Polar Park's verdant outfield grass. The exclusive pilot weekend, with limited seating capacity, will take place Labor Day Weekend: Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5. Worcester Red Sox Season Ticket Holders and members of the Worcester Red Sox Booster Club presented by Window World can make reservations starting this Wednesday and Thursday, and the general public can sign up at polarpark.com/dining starting Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m.

Saturday's dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. with a gentle summer music serenade, features a pairing of New York strip steaks and accompaniments with an assortment of Jack Daniels pairings. Sunday's dinner, which begins at 5 p.m., pairs filet mignon and sides with a beautiful wine tasting.

The events are for fans 21 and older. Saturday's is $100 per person, with 4 Jack Daniels pairings included, and Sunday's is $70 per person, with 3 wine tastings included.

"We are beginning to explore the uses of our beautiful outfield lawn while the team is on the road by introducing a pilot event for a limited number of fans," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "By inviting fans to enjoy dining on the diamond, we seek to craft an atmosphere suited for a memorable, musical, summertime sunset evening.

"So many of our events are designed to attract children and families, our primary focus. This initiative is imagined more for couples seeking a special date night ambiance. It adds another dimension to Polar Park as a community gathering place."

While steak is the expected main course for many patrons, "Diamond Dining" will also include vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Fans can sign up at polarpark.com/dining.

