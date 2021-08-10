Chavis' Walk-Off Homer Extends Indy's Winning Streak

INDIANAPOLIS - Down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Michael Chavis launched the first pitch of his at-bat beyond the deepest part of the ballpark to give the Indianapolis Indians a walk-off win over the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night, 9-8.

The walk-off victory was the Indians seventh of the season and their first via home run since July 30, 2019 when Will Craig hit a solo homer in the ninth inning vs. Columbus.

The Indians (42-42) jumped out ahead 2-0 in the third inning when Ka'ai Tom, in the first at-bat of his rehab assignment, skied a long fly ball out to straightaway center field.

The lead didn't last long, however, and the ball continued to fly out of the park for St. Paul. Back-to-back home runs off the bats of Gilberto Celestino and Ben Rortvedt gave the Saints a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning, and they piled one more on in the fifth with an RBI single off the bat of Nick Gordon.

Indianapolis sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning to retake the lead, 7-3. With two outs, an error on the Saints second baseman scored two and Cole Tucker drove in another pair with a double down the right-field line, capping a five-run frame for Indy.

St. Paul (44-40) then plated three runs in the seventh to tie the game and took a lead in the eighth with an RBI single by Tomas Telis.

Keury Mella (W, 1-0) struck out the side in the ninth inning to set up the Indians walk-off win. Yennier Cano (L, 1-2) surrendered the walk-off shot to Chavis to end the game.

The Indians have now won five consecutive games dating back to Aug. 5 at Iowa to tie a season high. Their last five-game hitting streak came from June 12-17.

Game 2 of the six-game set between Indianapolis and St. Paul is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 PM ET. LHP Cam Vieaux (2-1, 5.68) will take the mound against RHP Drew Strotman (0-1, 4.82).

