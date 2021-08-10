Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (41-42) vs. St. Paul Saints (44-39)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #84 / Home #37: Indianapolis Indians (41-42) vs. St. Paul Saints (44-39)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (1-2, 5.47) vs. LHP Andrew Albers (5-4, 4.15)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: A pair of three-run home runs lifted the Indians to a series win over Iowa and a 7-6 record on in their 13-game road trip on Sunday. With two runners on and two outs in the top of the second inning, Ethan Paul hit his first Triple-A home run off Joe Biagini to give the Indians a 3-0 lead. The homer was the second of Paul's career (also: July 18, 2019 vs. State College). Down by two runs entering the fourth inning, the I-Cubs jumped out on top with a grand slam off the bat of Trayce Thompson, his third home run and eighth RBI in three games. A five-run eighth inning boosted the Indians back on top for their fourth consecutive win, sparked by a one-out, three-run home run by Bligh Madris.

BLIGH GUY: For the second time with Indianapolis this season, Bligh Madris has hit home runs in back-to-back games. Madris joined Indy's parade of five home runs with a 3-for-4 performance on Saturday and followed up with a three-run blast to cap a five-run frame and give the Indians the lead on Sunday. Madris is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with a .941 slugging percentage and 1.465 OPS in seven games in the month of August.

TOUCH 'EM ALL... AGAIN: The Indians have combined for 13 home runs over their past three games to set a Victory Field record for homers in that time span. The Indians began the streak with six home runs on Friday night, their most since tying a Victory Field era high with seven home runs on July 6, 2017 at Columbus. They followed with five home runs on Saturday night, marking the highest number of home runs in back-to-back games for the team in the past 25 years. Eight different Indians batters launched home runs over the three games, with Anthony Alford, Hunter Owen, Cole Tucker, Michael Chavis and Bligh Madris each hitting two homers over that span. Indianapolis has scored 33 runs over its last 27 innings of baseball, with 21 of those runs coming via the long ball.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Michael Chavis and Tucupita Marcano, two trade acquisitions for the Pirates prior to the July 30 deadline, have been putting together impressive stretches since joining the Indians. Marcano, who was traded from San Diego in a deal that sent Adam Frazier to the Padres, is working an eight-game hitting streak dating back to July 30. Chavis, acquired from Boston in exchange for LHP Austin Davis, has hit safely in all five of his games played with the Indians and owns a .450 average (9-for-20) with a .950 slugging percentage and 1.492 OPS in those games.

HAPPY BUS RIDE: With four consecutive wins at Iowa after losing the first three of a seven-game series, the Indians won their first series since June 15-20 vs. Memphis. They have lost the first three games of their past two series, only to come back and either tie or win the set. The series victory at Iowa was Indy's second out of eight road trips this season (also: May 18-23 at St. Paul). Indianapolis opened the season winning four of its first seven series before either tying or losing six straight.

TONIGHT: The Indians have a chance to tie their longest winning streak of the season with a win over St. Paul at Victory Field tonight. They last won five consecutive games from June 12-17 and have opened five of their six home series with a win this season. For the Indians, RHP Max Kranick will make his first Triple-A start since July 15 and his first career start against St. Paul. LHP Andrew Albers will take the mound for the Saints in his third start against Indy this season. In those two outings combined, he is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA (7er/11.0ip) and seven strikeouts. In his last start vs. the Indians on July 30, he surrendered eight runs (three earned) on 11 hits in 6.0 innings pitched.

MAX IS BACK: Max Kranick will make his seventh start with Indianapolis and first since July 15 vs. Omaha tonight against St. Paul. In that start at Victory Field, Kranick surrendered one run over 4.0 innings and left with a no-decision after a rain delay cut his outing short. The Indians won that contest in a rain-shortened five innings, 4-3. Kranick began the season in Double-A and has compiled a 4.93 minor league ERA (23er/42.0ip) on his way to the big leagues.

UNDEFEATED AT HOME: During the 1948 season, the Indians went 11-0 against St. Paul at old Victory Field (later named Bush Stadium) in the regular season. Indianapolis went on to win 100 games that season, their only 100-win campaign in franchise history. After finishing with an 11.0 game lead in the American Association, the Indians faced off against St. Paul in the American Association semifinals and lost the series, 4-2, with a pair of losses in extra innings. That 1948 team featured the American Association MVP, Les Fleming, who hit .323 (170-for-527) and led the league with an Indianapolis franchise record 143 RBI.

HOME SWEET HOME: With the 10 Triple-A Final Stretch games added onto the end of the schedule, the Indians will be home for five of their final eight series in 2021. The remaining home schedule features 12 games vs. St. Paul (Aug. 10-15, Sept. 14-19), six games vs. Louisville (Aug. 24-29) and Iowa (Aug. 31-Sept. 5), and a final five games vs. Nashville (Sept. 29-Oct. 3). The Indians are currently 21-15 at Victory Field this season.

