Bats' Homestand Features Mashers Night, 2 Fireworks Shows During Series with Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field tonight (Aug. 10) to open a 12-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds (Aug. 10-15, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) and Gwinnett Stripers (Aug. 17-22, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves). The first series of the homestand features six contests against the Sounds and is highlighted by a pair of postgame fireworks shows and a Louisville Mashers Theme Night during Saturday's game on Aug. 14.

TUESDAY, AUG. 10 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

$1 Menu Night.

Presented by Meijer, Cattleman's Roadhouse, iHeart Radio & Pepsi.

Top Prospect LHP Nick Lodolo Scheduled Home Debut.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Sluggerita Wednesday.

Presented by Number JUAN Tequila.

Top Prospect RHP Hunter Greene Scheduled Start.

THURSDAY, AUG. 12 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

"Playing It Forward" Sports Equipment Drive (presented in partnership with Humana, UPS & Louisville Sports Commission).

Fans who donate new or gently-used sports equipment will receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog and Pepsi product to be used during Thursday's Bats game. Donations can be made at any of the four gates to Louisville Slugger Field upon entrance to the ballpark.

Thirsty Thursday, Live Music.

Presented by Miller Lite, Coors Lite, the Kentucky Lottery & iHeart Radio.

FRIDAY, AUG. 13 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)

Postgame Fireworks (sponsored by Ashley HomeStore), Friday Family Four Pack (sponsored by Republic Bank), Atrium Brewing Ticket Package

Presented by Ashley HomeStore, Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, Meijer & Cattleman's Roadhouse.

SATURDAY, AUG. 14 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)

Louisville Mashers Night featuring specialty jerseys, bourbon sampling on the concourse and a Mashers Ice Cube Tray Giveaway (first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older).

Presented by Evan Williams.

Postgame Fireworks (sponsored by Campbellsville University), "Party at the Park," Mystery Bobblehead Ticket Package.

Presented by Campbellsville University, Against the Grain, Smithworks Seltzer & Great Clips.

SUNDAY, AUG. 15 || First pitch, 1 p.m. (Gates 12 p.m.)

Kids Eat Free, Postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Presented by Meijer, Pepsi & YMCA.

Top prospect LHP Nick Lodolo scheduled start.

