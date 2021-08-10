Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 10, 2021

Tuesday, August 10th 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (40-44) at Norfolk Tides (32-50) Game 1 of 6

Harbor Park / Norfolk, VA Game #85 of 130 Away Game #43 of 65

LHP Matthew Liberatore (4-6, 5.15 ERA) vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (MLB Rehab)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds fell just short in the series finale at the Durham Bulls, losing 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday evening. Both starting pitchers shined - Brent Honeywell Jr. allowed just one run on four hits in 5.0 innings for Durham, while Connor Thomas one-upped him for Memphis by going six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. Thomas retired the final 10 batters he faced. The game remained knotted at two into extra innings, as Memphis briefly took a lead when Dennis Ortega drove home Evan Mendoza with a single in the top of the tenth. However, Durham roared back to win the game in the bottom of the tenth. Miles Mastrobuoni tied the game with an RBI single and Vidal Bruján later won the game with an RBI double.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore gets the ball tonight to make his 13th start of the season. Liberatore last started a week ago (Tuesday night) against Durham, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits in 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and three walks. The left-hander started against Norfolk at AutoZone Park on July 16, allowing five runs (all earned) in 6.0 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Liberatore started the Futures Game in Colorado in July and pitched a 1-2-3 first inning with a strikeout. The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals' organization by MLB Pipeline and the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball.

Norfolk Starter: Bruce Zimmermann makes a rehab start for Norfolk tonight. The left-hander made his first rehab appearances with the Tides on Thursday at Jacksonville, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. However, he did walk four batters in addition to five strikeouts. Zimmermann has made 12 appearances (11 starts) with Baltimore this season, posting an ERA of 4.83 in 59.2 IP with 53 strikeouts and 20 walks. He made his MLB debut during the 2020 season, allowing six earned runs in 7.0 IP with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been incredibly consistent at the plate over his last 16 games. During that stretch, he has eight home runs, 17 RBI, 12 runs and eight walks. Yepez had two home runs and five RBI in six games at Durham last week.

Warner on a Run: Austin Warner has put together a dominant stretch since the beginning of July. In 11 appearances, Warner has allowed just two earned runs in 15.1 innings, good for a 1.17 ERA. Warner has 19 strikeouts and a 0.65 WHIP in those 11 outings.

One for the Trophy Case: Brandon Dickson helped the United States National Team secure a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Dickson appeared in three games for Team USA and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings.

Another New Guy: The Norfolk Tides are hosting the Memphis Redbirds at Harbor Park for the first time ever this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles was placed in the Triple-A East prior to this season after being a member of the International League since 1969. Norfolk has been the top Minor League affiliate of the Orioles since the 2007 season. Prior to that, they had been the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets for 38 seasons (1969-2006).

