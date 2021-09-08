K-Wings Add Two Free Agent Defensemen

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced the signings of defensemen Justin Murray and Brayden Sherbinin on Wednesday.

Murray, 23, enters his second pro season after spending the 2019-20 campaign with the Worcester Railers while on an American Hockey League contract with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The London, Ontario native posted ten points (two goals, eight assists) and 84 penalty minutes in 59 games as a rookie. Prior to turning pro, Murray compiled 108 points (23 goals, 85 assists) and 291 penalty minutes in 260 career Ontario Hockey League games, most of which were spent with the Barrie Colts.

"I've heard great things about Kalamazoo and the program they run," said Murray. "After my talks with Coach Bootland, I knew that's where I wanted to be."

"Justin started his pro career on an AHL deal. He is a great puck mover and plays a team-first game," said Bootland. "He is willing to pay a price for his team, whether he is blocking shots or being the first on the puck and taking a hit to make a play."

Sherbinin, 28, returns to North America after spending the 2020-21 season in France. He last played in the ECHL in 2019-20 when he suited up in 57 games for the Norfolk Admirals, totaling seven points (four goals, seven assists). The Kelowna, British Columbia native played his first 57 pro games with the Rapid City Rush, before finishing out the 2018-19 campaign with the Kansas City Mavericks. Since spending two years of college hockey at Quinnipiac University and two at the University of Calgary, Sherbinin has tallied 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) and 81 penalty minutes in 132 ECHL games.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Kalamazoo Wings organization," said Sherbinin. "I'm looking forward to working with Coach Bootland and Martin, and I've heard nothing but good things from former teammate and Wings player Chris Collins. I'm excited to meet my teammates, the fans, and everyone in the organization."

"Brayden is a fourth year pro who skates really well and has developed into a solid leader for his teams," said Bootland. "He is a true professional with his on-ice and off-ice approach, he works extremely hard at his game, and he wants to continue to grow as a player."

The K-Wings open the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Single Game Tickets to the Home Opener and all 36 home games are on sale now.

