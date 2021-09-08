Stingrays Sign Defenseman Chaz Reddekopp

September 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Chaz Reddekopp for the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound left-handed shot comes to Charleston with three years of professional hockey experience. A big defender, Reddekopp adds another dimension to the Stingrays blueline.

"Chaz was a highly sought after target for us this summer," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He is big defenseman who takes a lot of pride in being a steady, shut down type player, and that's exactly what we expect from him on a nightly basis. He is also great skater and has the ability to be a solid puck mover for us."

Reddekopp was drafted in the 7th round (#187 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft to the Los Angeles Kings. Playing parts of six seasons with the Victoria Royals in the WHL, Chaz posted 134 points (27 G, 107 A) in 280 games. Since then, Reddekopp has made stops with the Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda of the AHL, as well as the Manchester Monarchs, Fort Wayne Koments, Allen Americans, and Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

"I talked with a lot of guys about the organization, and I have only heard good things," said Reddekopp. "Coach Blair explained how I would fit well into the game plan and have opportunities to play in all situations. I'm a bigger guy who loves to stick up for my teammates and play some physical hockey with a bit of an edge. I can't wait to get down to Lowcountry."

"We can't wait to get him in a Stingrays uniform." Blair added.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.